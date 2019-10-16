DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for DHX Media in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DHX Media’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Shares of TSE DHX opened at C$2.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.88.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

