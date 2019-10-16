Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 847,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 30th total of 965,500 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.89. 101,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,773,000 after purchasing an additional 85,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.