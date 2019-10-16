DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 514,641 Shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,970,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4,539.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

REGI traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 162,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,433. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $608.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.92). Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

