DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 9,395 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after buying an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $370,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.14.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.33. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $234.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

