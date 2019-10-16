DNB Asset Management AS Buys 59,131 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,131 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $52,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 29,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,131,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $247.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

