DNB Asset Management AS Has $148.24 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053,337 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for about 1.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.74% of Expedia Group worth $148,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 113.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.41.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,154. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.11 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $196,770.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,671 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,833. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

