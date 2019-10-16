DNB Asset Management AS Has $23.77 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.62. 103,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,830. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.74.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

