DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 4,695 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. 1,305,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,524. The company has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.