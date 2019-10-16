Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN remained flat at $$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.