Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.69. 1,034,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $82.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.82.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

