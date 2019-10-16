Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOTD. FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:DOTD opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. Dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 72.50 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services under the dotmailer and Comapi brand names to digital marketing professionals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers dotMailer, a SaaS marketing platform that enables marketers to create, send, and automate marketing campaigns, including email; and Comapi, a secure enterprise cloud communications platform for messaging.

