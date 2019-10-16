Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 124,205 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,205 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of SS&C Technologies worth $55,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,553,000 after buying an additional 1,686,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after buying an additional 711,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 299.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after buying an additional 646,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 589,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,566. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.