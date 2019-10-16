Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,937 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $352,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.4% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,985. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.91. 48,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,493. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $216.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

