Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 579,473 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.56. 71,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,392.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

