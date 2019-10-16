Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $85,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 93,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 209,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.77. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Wedbush increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.