Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 201,339 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of BorgWarner worth $26,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 824,302 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 855.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. 538,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.18.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

