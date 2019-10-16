DOWCOIN (DOW) Market Cap Achieves $53,646.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $53,646.00 and $1,140.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00068207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00398220 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000202 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009040 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (DOW) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io.

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

