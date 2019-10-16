DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $79.40

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 11005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.43.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

