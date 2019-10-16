Dr Hoenle (ETR:HNL) Stock Price Down 1%

Dr Hoenle AG (ETR:HNL)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €49.00 ($56.98) and last traded at €50.50 ($58.72), 3,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €51.00 ($59.30).

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.59 million and a PE ratio of 16.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.40.

Dr Hoenle Company Profile (ETR:HNL)

Dr. Hönle AG operates in the UV market worldwide. It operates through three segments: Equipment & Systems, Glass & Lamps, and Adhesives. The Equipment & Systems segment offers UV equipment and systems, LED-UV units, IR units, inert systems, disinfection systems, solar simulation systems and light fixtures, lighting systems, UV measuring technology products, UV-adhesives, and components and replacement parts.

