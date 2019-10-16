DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.13

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.13 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 18686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRM. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DREAM Unlimited from C$12.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a market cap of $998.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. DREAM Unlimited’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

About DREAM Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

