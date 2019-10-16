Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Drive Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.33. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Drive Shack by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Drive Shack by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Drive Shack by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.