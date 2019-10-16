Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 2,846 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.34% of Pembina Pipeline worth $64,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 75.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,689,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,068 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $49,530,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,704,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,422,000 after buying an additional 1,058,770 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,727,000 after buying an additional 765,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 250,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,856. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

