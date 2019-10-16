Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.45% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $140,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $38,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,955. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

