Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $109.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.63% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $109,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 179.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,541,000 after buying an additional 1,098,573 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $124,865,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $92,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,278,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,578,947,000 after acquiring an additional 414,930 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $31,745,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Barclays set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $551,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,737,994.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

