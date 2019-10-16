Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,296,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.46% of Tallgrass Energy worth $26,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,087,000 after buying an additional 25,043,223 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,580,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after purchasing an additional 381,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.26. 52,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,269. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%. Analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s payout ratio is 170.08%.

TGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

