Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 44,175 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $51,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 66,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,372. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $87.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.