Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Upgraded to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) to a sector performer rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLM. Peel Hunt raised Dunelm Group to an add rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.26) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised Dunelm Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 848.57 ($11.09).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 815.50 ($10.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 843.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 876.96. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

In other news, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,150 ($10,649.42).

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

