DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.24 ($36.33).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ETR DWS traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €27.87 ($32.40). The company had a trading volume of 62,088 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.50. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 12 month high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

