DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,800 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 30th total of 545,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DXPE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.77. 63,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,860. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $576.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. DXP Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $8,671,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $1,721,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,734,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 30.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

