Eagle Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $181.46. 32,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,615. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $131.15 and a 52 week high of $188.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4476 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

