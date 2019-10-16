Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $294,599.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $1,083,199. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 43,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. 118,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,594. The company has a market cap of $820.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGRX. TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

