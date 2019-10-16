EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 287.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 954.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. 36.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EAGLE POINT CR/COM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $394.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.59.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.94%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

