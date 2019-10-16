Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.81

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 11470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $150,068.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $700,149. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

