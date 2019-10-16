Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.96. Eastern has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

In other news, CEO August M. Vlak purchased 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,066.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $278,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peggy Scott purchased 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 255,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Eastern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

