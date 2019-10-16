Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 1936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.29).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.89, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

