EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $942,833.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DDEX, DigiFinex and Bit-Z.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00035091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00093776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001330 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00117124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,178.67 or 1.00096789 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000668 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001874 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bit-Z, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.