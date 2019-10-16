Eden Price Tops $0.0022 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. Eden has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Eden has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00220887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.01091543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029525 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087212 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

