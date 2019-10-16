Edmp Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 38,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Group cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.23.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.19. 105,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,217. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock worth $8,501,148 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

