Edmp Inc. Sells 1,116 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.6% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 212,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 29.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,879,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,392,536. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In other Oracle news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 845,143 shares of company stock worth $43,950,409. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

