EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EI Group PLC (LON:EIG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIG shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

LON EIG opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.30. EI Group has a 52-week low of GBX 158.20 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 281.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 241.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

EI Group Company Profile

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

