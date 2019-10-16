Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ELA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON ELA opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Wednesday. Eland Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 94.60 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 174 ($2.27) price objective (down previously from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 193 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Eland Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Eland Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eland Oil & Gas PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the OML 40 license, which covers an area of 498 square kilometers located in the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the Ubima field that covers an area of 65 square kilometers located in the northern part of Rivers State.

