Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.44.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $855,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,774 shares of company stock worth $5,609,608. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

