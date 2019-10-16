Elementis’ (ELM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elementis (LON:ELM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ELM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target (down previously from GBX 200 ($2.61)) on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Elementis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 201 ($2.63).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 148.20 ($1.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.15 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03. Elementis has a 1-year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

