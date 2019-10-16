Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Short Interest Update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 58,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 25,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,114. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $55.38 and a 1 year high of $74.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.