Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,433,872 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the previous session’s volume of 5,208,092 shares.The stock last traded at $4.16 and had previously closed at $3.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $941.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International by 61.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Endo International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 75,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.