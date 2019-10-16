Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,077.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 41.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 24,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

