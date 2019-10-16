Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.86, 767,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,095,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UUUU. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 417,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100,255 shares during the period.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

