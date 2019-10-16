Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Down 11.0% in September

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the August 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.6 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 106,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,972. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 4.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $131,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $147,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.5% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

