Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives $20.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

