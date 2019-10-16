EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

ENLC opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,697,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646,815 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $3,431,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Barry E. Davis purchased 136,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

